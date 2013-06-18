BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 7.26 percent on the back of weakness in the rupee, traders say. * Foreign funds have sold a net of over $4.5 billion worth domestic debt in the last 17 trading sessions. * Traders say the new 10-year yield could rise to around 7.28 percent levels during the day. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------