* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 7.26 percent on the back of weakness in the rupee, traders say. * Foreign funds have sold a net of over $4.5 billion worth domestic debt in the last 17 trading sessions. * Traders say the new 10-year yield could rise to around 7.28 percent levels during the day. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)