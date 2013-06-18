BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* USD/INR closing in on record high as equities remain weak and USD strengthens against crosses. Pair rises to 58.6425 after trading stable earlier, versus 57.87/88 at Monday's local close. * Dealers say USD supply has dried, pushing pair up, which was largely helped by a large private corporate selling. * Dealers cite some defence-related USD buying also by state-run banks. * Local stocks down 0.43 percent. * RBI intervention watched as pair nears record high of 58.98 seen last week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------