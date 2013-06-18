* India's main BSE index falls 0.48 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.55 percent lower. * Lenders fall, retreating from gains on Monday, ahead of the Fed's meeting ending on Wednesday as an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus is raising worries about a weaker rupee and hence a delay in any potential RBI rate cuts. * The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday, warning of upward risks to inflation as its currency is among the hardest hit amid a global emerging markets sell-off. * HDFC Bank Ltd falls 1 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 0.8 percent. * Asian shares also slid on Tuesday ahead of the Fed review. * Foreign institutional investors have been sellers of Indian shares for five consecutive sessions, totalling 28.95 billion Indian rupees ($501 million), according to exchange and regulatory data. * However, telecom shares gain after the new roaming regulations are seen as less stringent than expected and with a negligible financial impact, dealers say. * Reliance Communications Ltd jumps 12.3 percent while Idea Cellular Ltd rises 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)