* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point (bp) higher at 6.95 percent, while the 1-year rate up 2 bps at 7.21 percent. * Traders say weakness in the rupee prompting investors to pay OIS. * The outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting after trading hours on Wednesday will be the next key trigger for markets, say traders. * OIS rates are seen moving in a +/- 4 bps range until the Fed outcome, they add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)