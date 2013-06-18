* USD/INR remains near its record high as heavy USD demand in local markets continues to boost the pair. The pair is at 58.60/62 versus 57.87/88 last close. * Dealers say buying by oil refiners, likely defence-related purchase by a large state-run bank as well demand from a large corporate, have pushed the pair to near its record high of 58.98. * Euro also gives up gains post-German data to trade nearly flat. * Local stocks down 0.5 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)