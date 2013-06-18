BRIEF-Ujaas Energy gets order from MOIL Ltd for 5.5 MW(AC)
* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) June 18 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3069/3131 3069/3131 MEDIUM 30 3172/3336 3172/3336
* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views