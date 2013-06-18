* India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. * "We see liquidity to remain accommodative given the start of government spending, a weaker rupee and smooth absorption of advance tax outflows," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with A.K. Capital. * Banks' borrowing from repo fall to 668.45 billion rupees, its lowest in three sessions. * Borrowing from banks in the overnight market remains firm, this being the beginning of the reporting fortnight. * Total volume in the call market at 144.23 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.28 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)