LafargeHolcim to launch Swiss share buyback on June 1
ZURICH, May 31 LafargeHolcim will start on June 1 its share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion), the world's biggest cement group said on Wednesday.
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2013
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.026
Reoffer price 101.326
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, RBS & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
ZURICH, May 31 LafargeHolcim will start on June 1 its share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion), the world's biggest cement group said on Wednesday.
* Qtrly net profit attributable 335.8 million RGT versus 280 million RGT