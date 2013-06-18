LafargeHolcim to launch Swiss share buyback on June 1
ZURICH, May 31 LafargeHolcim will start on June 1 its share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion), the world's biggest cement group said on Wednesday.
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swiss Prime Site AG (SPS)
Issue Amount 115 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 11, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.366
Reoffer price 99.891
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0215645661
* Qtrly net profit attributable 335.8 million RGT versus 280 million RGT