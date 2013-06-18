BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic ADHD drug
* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for atomoxetine capsules
BANGALORE, June 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39000 ICS-201(B22mm) 39900 ICS-102(B22mm) 28000 ICS-103(23mm) 31000 ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 38800 ICS-105(26mm) 35300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36300 ICS-105(27mm) 39300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36300 ICS-105MMA(27) 37300 ICS-105PHR(28) 39800 ICS-105(28mm) 39600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39400 ICS-105(29mm) 39800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39800 ICS-105(30mm) 40000 ICS-105(31mm) 40400 ICS-106(32mm) 41700 ICS-107(34mm) 49500
* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for atomoxetine capsules
KABUL, May 31 At least 67 wounded have been taken to Kabul hospitals following a powerful car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a spokesman for the ministry of public health said.