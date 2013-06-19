* Indian federal bond yields likely biased up as rupee weakness expected to persist, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.28 percent, up 3 bps. * Rupee poised to fall to a record low which will further raise concerns of imported inflation and financing of the current account deficit, pushing back hopes of a July rate cut. * Foreign funds turned net buyers of Indian debt after heavy selling over 18 sessions, offloading nearly $4.7 billion. * RBI has so far desisted from announcing an open market operation this week. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on Friday. * Markets are watching how Treasury yields react to FOMC outcome later Wednesday as yield differential with the United States has been shrinking, being a reason for pullout of foreign funds from Indian debt. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)