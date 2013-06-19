* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent lower. * Japanese stocks started trade on Wednesday with a spring in their step thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and a softer yen, but the rest of Asia was restrained as investors waited for clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy step. * The Federal Reserve is due to end a pivotal two-day meeting on Wednesday. Markets are keenly waiting to see if Chairman Ben Bernanke comments on when and how the Fed will start reducing the third round of its bond-buying programme known as "quantitative easing". * Traders worry that an end to U.S. monetary stimulus could lead to portfolio outflows, push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India. * Foreign institutional investors have been sellers of Indian shares for six consecutive sessions, totalling 34.31 billion rupees as per exchange and regulatory data. * Shares in Religare Enterprises Ltd on watch after promoters plan to pare stake to 49 percent to qualify for banking license. * IDFC Ltd also on traders' radar after its board approved applying for banking license (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)