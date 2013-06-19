* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.45 percent lower.
* Japanese stocks started trade on Wednesday with a spring in
their step thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and a
softer yen, but the rest of Asia was restrained as investors
waited for clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy
step.
* The Federal Reserve is due to end a pivotal two-day meeting on
Wednesday. Markets are keenly waiting to see if Chairman Ben
Bernanke comments on when and how the Fed will start reducing
the third round of its bond-buying programme known as
"quantitative easing".
* Traders worry that an end to U.S. monetary stimulus could lead
to portfolio outflows, push the rupee lower, delaying
any rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India.
* Foreign institutional investors have been sellers of Indian
shares for six consecutive sessions, totalling 34.31 billion
rupees as per exchange and regulatory data.
* Shares in Religare Enterprises Ltd on watch after
promoters plan to pare stake to 49 percent to qualify for
banking license.
* IDFC Ltd also on traders' radar after its board
approved applying for banking license
