* USD/INR headed to a record high, tracking weak Asian currencies. The pair ended at 58.77/78 on Tuesday, an all-time closing high. * Foreign bank dealers tip 58.81-58.82 opening levels and a 58.60-59.00 range for the session. * Dealers will watch for RBI intervention if the pace of rise is too sharp. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against USD. See * Media reports suggesting government panel proposing easing of foreign limit caps in various sectors long-term positive for INR, but an immediate impact is unlikely. (link.reuters.com/def98t) * Foreign funds sold $101.59 million in equities on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 59.14-17. * SGX Nifty futures down 0.29 percent.