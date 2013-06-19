* USD/INR falls to 58.70/71, backing away from a session high of 58.83 as foreign banks sell, sparking speculation of flows related to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit. * USD/INR ended at a record closing high of 58.77/78 on Tuesday and remains within touch of an all-time high of 58.98 hit on June 11. * Unilever's $5.4 billion open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd will start on June 21. * Media reports that a government panel looking into foreign direct investment has proposed easing of limit caps in various sectors are also seen as a long-term positive for INR. (link.reuters.com/def98t) * Still, markets expected to remain volatile as traders square off position ahead of the Fed's meeting that ends on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)