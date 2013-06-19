* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.26 percent, tracking mild gains in the rupee. * Rupee trading marginally stronger at 58.71/72 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 58.77/78. * Traders say hopes the rupee will stabilise post the Fed policy outcome late on Wednesday and give the Reserve Bank of India room to cut rates are also helping sentiment. * Foreign funds turn buyers of domestic debt on Monday, snapping an 18-session selling streak. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)