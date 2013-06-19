* Indian main BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.37 percent lower, heading towards
their second consecutive day of declines.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to end a pivotal two-day
meeting on Wednesday. Markets are keenly waiting for Chairman
Ben Bernanke's comments on when and how the Fed will start
reducing the third round of its bond-buying programme known as
"quantitative easing".
* Banks fall on fears that an end to the Fed monetary stimulus
could push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts from
the Reserve Bank of India.
* Axis Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent, while ICICI Bank
Ltd falls 0.7 percent.
* However, IDFC Ltd shares gain 1.8 percent, while
Religare Enterprises Ltd is up 2.2 percent after both
companies took steps to apply for banking licences, continuing
their quest to diversify their businesses.
