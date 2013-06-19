* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.45 percent, lower compared with 7.4769 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.50 percent, while the lowest was 7.39 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 7.42 percent, higher than the auction cut-off of 7.3169 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 7.45 percent, while the lowest was 7.38 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.c om)