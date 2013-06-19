BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
BANGKOK, June 19 The Thai cabinet has approved a 20 percent cut in the rice intervention price to 12,000 baht per tonne from 15,000 baht, a minister said on Wednesday, after the programme cost the state budget losses put at $4.4 billion in the 2011/12 crop year.
"The cabinet approved the proposal from the National Rice Committee to cut the intervention price," Varathep Rattanakorn, a minister at the prime minister's office, said after a special cabinet meeting called to discuss the rice scheme.
He said the cut would be effective from June 30 to Sept. 15.
The price cut was announced late on Tuesday by the commerce minister after a proposal by the rice committee. Earlier on Tuesday the cabinet had been unable to agree on changes to the intervention scheme. ($1 = 30.8100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Kittipong Thaicharoen and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)
LISBOA, March 31 O Fundo de Resolução (FR) acordou a venda de 75 pct do Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star, que vai injectar 750 milhões de euros (ME) iniciais no capital deste 'good bank' e mais 250 ME no prazo de 3 anos, ficando o FR com os restantes 25 pct, anunciou o Banco de Portugal (BP).
ZAGREB, March 31 Croatia's heavily indebted food and retail group Agrokor and a board of creditors have agreed "in principle" on the main elements of a standstill agreement which they expect to sign later on Friday, Erste Bank said in a statement.