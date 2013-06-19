* USD/INR slips on hopes of inflows related to debt limit auction, say dealers. The pair is at 58.70/71 after rising to 58.92, versus its record closing high of 58.77/78 on Tuesday and remains within touch of an all-time high of 58.98 hit on June 11. * The capital market regulator will auction 420.22 billion rupees ($7.15 billion) in unused limits on Thursday. * However, the success of the auction will remain an issue as foreigners have been heavy sellers of Indian debt, pulling out $4.7 billion over 18 successive sessions. * The rupee's fall and funding of the current account deficit remain key to debt investors. * Interest rate differential with U.S. Treasury yields will also be key to attractiveness of rupee debt. * Some USD selling by state-run banks leading to intermittent intervention talk, but no big buzz in market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)