BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point from its previous close at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.21 percent tracking a largely flat local currency. * Traders say debt and swap markets tracking the rupee for direction. * The rupee little changed at 58.76/77 per dollar from 58.77/78 at close on Tuesday. * The outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting due to be announced late on Wednesday will be key for setting the direction for most global markets in the near term, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M