* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point from its previous close at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.21 percent tracking a largely flat local currency. * Traders say debt and swap markets tracking the rupee for direction. * The rupee little changed at 58.76/77 per dollar from 58.77/78 at close on Tuesday. * The outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting due to be announced late on Wednesday will be key for setting the direction for most global markets in the near term, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)