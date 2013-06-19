* The Reserve Bank of India plans to auction governments bonds with a "uniform-price" bidding system over at least the next 2-3 auctions to generate more aggressive bids, and thus lower cut-off yields, central bank officials with direct knowledge of the decision tell Reuters. * The change from the previous "multiple-price" bidding system comes after foreign institutional investors net sold $4.7 billion in 18 consecutive trading sessions in debt until Friday, before turning net buyers on Monday. * The new uniform-price auction will start with Friday's 150 billion rupees ($2.56 billion) sale. * A uniform-price auction usually leads to more aggressive bidding because all traders get the auctioned bonds at the same price even if they have bid at a higher price than the actual cut-off. * Under the previous multiple-price auction, bidders risked what markets call a "winner's curse," meaning the debt would get auctioned to the highest bidder at the price they had bid. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)