(Adds dealer comment, Fed details) * The Reserve Bank of India's plans to auction government bonds with a "uniform-price" bidding system comes in anticipation of further bearishness in debts markets should the U.S. Federal Reserve announce a rollback of its loose monetary policy at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. * The RBI plans to stick to this method for at least the next 2-3 auctions to generate more aggressive bids, and lower cut-off yields, Reuters reported earlier. * While government bond prices had rallied on Monday when the central bank had announced the uniform price auction, the recent sell-off by foreign investors have caught the RBI by surprise. * "I don't think FOMC statement will restore any sanity," said a dealer with a foreign bank, reflecting expectations of a hawkish Fed statement. However, a uniform price auction will ensure the cut-off yields are capped at Friday's auction. * Bond dealers expect the yields to rise by 5-6 basis points on Thursday if the Fed announces a tapering off of the quantitative easing. * The change from the previous "multiple-price" bidding system comes after foreign institutional investors net sold $4.7 billion in 18 consecutive trading sessions in debt until Friday, before turning net buyers on Monday. * A uniform-price auction usually leads to more aggressive bidding because all traders get the auctioned bonds at the same price even if they have bid at a higher price than the actual cut-off. * Under the previous multiple-price auction, bidders risked what markets call a "winner's curse," meaning the debt would get auctioned to the highest bidder at the price they had bid. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)