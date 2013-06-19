* Indian main BSE index is up 0.02 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.03 percent, in range-bound trading ahead of the Fed's meeting. * Telecom shares gain for a second day after the new national roaming regulations are seen as less stringent than expected, with a negligible financial impact, dealers say. * Idea Cellular Ltd is up 5 percent, while Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 2.3 percent. * Banks fall on fears that an end to the Fed monetary stimulus could push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India. * Axis Bank Ltd is down 0.5 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.8 percent. * However, IDFC Ltd shares gain 0.7 percent, while Religare Enterprises Ltd is up 0.8 percent after both companies took steps to apply for banking licences, continuing their quest to diversify their businesses. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)