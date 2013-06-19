Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.0 billion JPY
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 27bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 6.9 billion JPY
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 0.698 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.698 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 21.1 billion JPY
Maturity Date June 24, 2016
Coupon 0.519 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.519 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Nomura & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.