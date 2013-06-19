BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade marginally lower at 7.27 percent as traders await on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meet later on Wednesday. * The market is broadly expected to track movements in the rupee ahead of the Fed outcome. * It expects yields to drop if the Fed does not signal an end to its asset purchase programme. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M