* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade marginally lower at 7.27 percent as traders await on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meet later on Wednesday. * The market is broadly expected to track movements in the rupee ahead of the Fed outcome. * It expects yields to drop if the Fed does not signal an end to its asset purchase programme. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)