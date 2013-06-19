* India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. * Cash deficit likely to remain in check on government spending. * Inflows worth 162.44 billion rupees lined up this week. See * Banks' borrowing from repo fall to 603.40 billion rupees, its lowest in four sessions. * Borrowing from banks in the overnight market remains firm, this being the beginning of the reporting fortnight. * Total volume in the call market at 155.54 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.27 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)