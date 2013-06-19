June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oresundskonsortiet A/S

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor Flat

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

