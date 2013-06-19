Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oresundskonsortiet A/S
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor Flat
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.