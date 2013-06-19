Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde Finance BV

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 20, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.66

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

