Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.4887
Reoffer price 99.487
Yield 1.106 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,
HSBC & LBBW
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000AAR0165
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.