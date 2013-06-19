June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intrum Justitia AB (publ)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 222bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank AB (publ) & Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN SE0005281086

