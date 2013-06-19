Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bacardi Ltd
Guarantor Bacardi-Martini B.V., Bacardi Corp,
Bacardi U.S.A., Inc
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 03, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122bp
over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date July 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, Musi, Santander GBM & Societe
Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
performance analysis of this new issue
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.