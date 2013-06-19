Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dong Energy A/S
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 3013
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.449
Spread 450 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
476.9bp over the 0.5 pct May 2023
DBR
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan
Stanley & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0943370543
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.