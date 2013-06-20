* Indian federal bond yields likely to open 3-4 basis points higher after Federal Reserve signals tapering down of the stimulus programme if the US economy continues to recover. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.26 percent on Wednesday. * The rupee expected to see a sharp drop in line with Asian FX weakness, which in turn will keep yields biased up. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to their highest levels in 15 months on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank was prepared to reduce bond purchases if its economic outlook proves correct, even though the U.S. economy remained stuck at a sluggish pace. * The market will wait to see demand at $7.15 billion government debt quota sale for foreigners, especially coming on the back of the recent brutal selloff in Indian debt by overseas investors. * Foreigners have again turned sellers of Indian debt, being net sellers of $99.89 million on June 18. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 10 billion rupees ($170.17 million) of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bonds on June 25 via uniform price method, it said on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)