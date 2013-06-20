* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.25
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 2.7 percent lower.
* Asian shares deepened losses on Thursday after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market fears that the
Fed would begin reducing its stimulus later this year as the
economy improved.
* Sentiment was also fragile after China's factory activity
weakened to a nine-month low in June as demand faltered, a
preliminary survey showed, heightening risks that a second
quarter slowdown could be sharper than expected and raising the
heat on the central bank to loosen policy.
* India to auction $7.15 bln in debt quotas for foreign
investors.
* Also on watch, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd holds a press
conference to make a "strategic announcement" at 0700 GMT.
