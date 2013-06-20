* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.25 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 2.7 percent lower. * Asian shares deepened losses on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market fears that the Fed would begin reducing its stimulus later this year as the economy improved. * Sentiment was also fragile after China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June as demand faltered, a preliminary survey showed, heightening risks that a second quarter slowdown could be sharper than expected and raising the heat on the central bank to loosen policy. * India to auction $7.15 bln in debt quotas for foreign investors. * Also on watch, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd holds a press conference to make a "strategic announcement" at 0700 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)