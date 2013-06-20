* USD/INR headed to a record high at open breaching 59, tailing fall in Asian currencies. The pair ended at 58.71/72 on Wednesday. * Dealers expect RBI to step in to support rupee if the slide is sharp. * Private bank dealer expects open around 59.50 and expects some RBI intervention in volatile trade. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against USD. See * Foreign funds sold $92.78 million in equities on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. They again turned sellers in rupee-debt, selling $99.89 million on Tuesday. * USD/INR 1-month NDFs surge after Fed, closed NY trade at 59.95-00. * SGX Nifty futures down 1.2 percent, while broader MSCI ex-Japan down 2.76 pct. * U.S. dollar firm in Asia, having posted its best one-day gain in over a month after Fed confirmed that it would begin to dial down stimulus this year if the economy continued to recover as it expected. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)