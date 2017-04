* Sintex Industries Ltd's shares fall 4 percent after the announcement of the stock's exclusion from the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment. * The NSE said in a circular on Wednesday that trading in futures and options contracts of Sintex would not be available from Aug. 30. * "However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2013, July 2013 and August 2013 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the exchange added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)