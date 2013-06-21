* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold Indian shares worth a net 20.74 billion rupees ($347.1 million) on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day selling in at least a year, according to National Stock Exchange data. * Traders worry an end to the U.S. monetary stimulus and a weakening rupee could lead to portfolio outflows, which will delay further rate cuts by the central bank. * FIIs have sold cash shares for eight straight sessions, totalling 59.49 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory data. * FIIs have so far bought Indian shares of 803.12 billion rupees in 2013, on top of 1.28 trillion rupees worth of buying in 2012. * FIIs have also been sellers in index futures for 14 out of 15 sessions, totalling 99.17 billion rupees. ($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)