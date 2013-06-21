* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold
Indian shares worth a net 20.74 billion rupees ($347.1 million)
on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day selling in at
least a year, according to National Stock Exchange data.
* Traders worry an end to the U.S. monetary stimulus and a
weakening rupee could lead to portfolio outflows, which
will delay further rate cuts by the central bank.
* FIIs have sold cash shares for eight straight sessions,
totalling 59.49 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory
data.
* FIIs have so far bought Indian shares of 803.12 billion rupees
in 2013, on top of 1.28 trillion rupees worth of buying in 2012.
* FIIs have also been sellers in index futures for 14 out of 15
sessions, totalling 99.17 billion rupees.
($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees)
