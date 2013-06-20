June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Reoffer price 100.147
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, NordLB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0875263724
