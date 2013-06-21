(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK is about to start kicking around a new political football. Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne used his annual Mansion House speech on June 19 to confirm that Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) will be re-privatised, with the former beginning the process as soon as the Autumn. That immediately poses a weighty political question: will the government be able to recover the 65 billion pounds it put in to the two banks in 2008/9?

Purists feel this is the wrong question. By rescuing RBS and Lloyds, the UK prevented a full-scale financial meltdown. Having done so, it needs to re-privatise to stop political meddling as soon as possible. According to this logic, the price doesn’t really matter.

Try telling that to Osborne. He may well attempt to obscure the in-price by selling the two banks in a series of placements over a number of years. But if the blended sale price is a long way below the in-price at which the government bought, he will be blasted for wasting money.

Confusingly, there’s a lack of clarity over what the government’s in-price actually is. Lloyds’ is commonly held to be 61 pence, as this is where it stands in the government’s accounts. But the price actually paid in 2008/9 was 74 pence, because the government deliberately paid above the market price of the shares to limit its stake going forward, and then wrote the whole thing down. If the government wants to recoup this mark-to-market loss, its average exit price needs to be 13 pence higher.

To further complicate matters, these are gross figures. Netting off fees paid by Lloyds to the government, the in-price could be as low as 53 pence. For RBS, the in-price varies from 500 pence down to as little as 360 pence.

Given the renewed spirit of uncertainty in global markets following Federal Reserve hints about a scaling back of quantitative easing, Osborne is perhaps sensibly not committing either to a price or a deadline for the stake sales. He is talking about getting the taxpayer "value". That is the right way to think about it - but he may struggle to avoid being drawn into a debate over "price".

CONTEXT NEWS

- George Osborne, the UK chancellor, used his Mansion House speech on June 19 to announce that the government is actively considering options for share sales in Lloyds Banking Group.

- Osborne said he would only proceed if he got value for the taxpayer, and had no pre-fixed timescale or method of disposal.

- The chancellor said that for the first block of government shares, an institutional placement was likely to be the most effective way of managing risk and getting value. For later sales of shares, the government will consider a retail offering to the general public.

- Mansion House speech: link.reuters.com/wyt98t

- Reuters: Britain to look at RBS split, start Lloyds sale soon [ID:nL5N0EV4EH]

