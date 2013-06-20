June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2026
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price 98.04
Reoffer price 98.04
Yield 3.13
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000NLB2GT0
