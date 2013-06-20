June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2026

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 98.04

Reoffer price 98.04

Yield 3.13

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NLB2GT0

