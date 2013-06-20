June 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.971

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 26bp

Payment Date June 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC CM

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $650 million

When fungible

ISIN XS0882231870

