* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.56 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.76 percent lower. * Asian stocks extended losses on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus drove MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down another 0.6 percent after it hit a nine-month low on Thursday. * Traders say movement in the rupee and foreign portfolio flows would be key to see if markets are looking to consolidate at current levels. * The Indian rupee hit an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday , prompting central bank intervention and highlighting the country's dependence on foreign capital inflows to fund its current account deficit. * Foreign institutional investors have been sellers in index futures for the past 14 out of 15 sessions, totalling 99.17 billion Indian rupees ($1.66 billion). * FIIs have also sold cash shares for eight straight sessions, totalling 59.49 billion rupees ($995.65 million) as per exchange and regulatory data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)