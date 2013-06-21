* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.56
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.76 percent lower.
* Asian stocks extended losses on Friday as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus drove MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down
another 0.6 percent after it hit a nine-month low on Thursday.
* Traders say movement in the rupee and foreign portfolio flows
would be key to see if markets are looking to consolidate at
current levels.
* The Indian rupee hit an all-time low against the U.S.
dollar on Thursday , prompting central bank intervention and
highlighting the country's dependence on foreign capital inflows
to fund its current account deficit.
* Foreign institutional investors have been sellers in index
futures for the past 14 out of 15 sessions, totalling 99.17
billion Indian rupees ($1.66 billion).
* FIIs have also sold cash shares for eight straight sessions,
totalling 59.49 billion rupees ($995.65 million) as per exchange
and regulatory data.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)