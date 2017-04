* Indian federal bonds will continue to see selling pressure as US Treasury yields rising to highest in nearly 2 years. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.39 pct, may inch up to 7.40-7.41 pct at open, says a senior dealer. * However, yields may be biased up ahead of the federal bond auction later in the session. * Dealer says possibility of devolvement in 10-year at auction as pricing currently way off curve. * Fears about the Federal Reserve buying fewer bonds later this year pummeled the U.S. bond market on Thursday, pushing benchmark yields to the highest levels since August 2011, with few signs of when the month-long rout will end. * India saw moderate interest from foreign investors in an auction for government bond quotas on Thursday, attracting bids worth 391.71 billion rupees ($6.67 billion) lower than 420.22 billion rupees on offer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)