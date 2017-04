* USD/INR likely to add to gains, tracking continued risk-off sentiment. The pair closed at 59.57/58 on Thursday after rising to 59.9850, a life high. * A senior dealer tips open around 59.75 levels and the range at 59.30-60 for the session. * Possibility of RBI intervention near 59.90-60 after the central bank was rumoured to be defending those levels on Thursday. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against USD. See * Foreign funds were heavy sellers of $350.46 million in equities on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. Selling continues in rupee-debt with $64.94 million of net sales on Wednesday. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.40-43. * SGX Nifty futures down 0.63 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)