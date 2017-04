* USD/INR keeping gains but kept in check by corporate inflows, dealers say, with the pair at 59.67/68 versus its Thursday close of 59.57/58, still not far from its record high of 59.9850. * Dealers cite inflows related to Essar Steel's $1 billion overseas borrowing, around $300 million of which is estimated to hit on Friday. * Essar Steel has raised $1 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECB), which would help it save 4.5 billion rupees annually in interest, the company said on Thursday. * "The gap between 58.98 and 59.50 has to be filled up and (I) feel in a couple of days we will see that gap filled up," says a foreign bank dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)