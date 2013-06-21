* India's main BSE index rises 0.2 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.18 percent, off the day's lows
after earlier hitting their lowest intraday level since April
16.
* Software exporters gain, with Infosys Ltd rising 1.3
percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rising 0.9
percent, helped by hopes a weaker rupee would improve overseas
earnings.
* Contract research and manufacturer Divis Laboratories Ltd
gains 3 percent on expectations rupee depreciation
would aid earnings in the coming quarters, dealers said.
* Traders say movement in the rupee and foreign portfolio flows
would be key to see if markets can consolidate at current
levels.
* Foreign institutional investors have been sellers in index
futures for the past 14 out of 15 sessions, totalling 99.17
billion Indian rupees ($1.66 billion).
* Banks fall on fears that an end to the Fed monetary stimulus
could push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts from
the Reserve Bank of India.
* HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent, while ICICI Bank
Ltd falls as much as 1.1 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)