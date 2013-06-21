* India's main BSE index rises 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.18 percent, off the day's lows after earlier hitting their lowest intraday level since April 16. * Software exporters gain, with Infosys Ltd rising 1.3 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rising 0.9 percent, helped by hopes a weaker rupee would improve overseas earnings. * Contract research and manufacturer Divis Laboratories Ltd gains 3 percent on expectations rupee depreciation would aid earnings in the coming quarters, dealers said. * Traders say movement in the rupee and foreign portfolio flows would be key to see if markets can consolidate at current levels. * Foreign institutional investors have been sellers in index futures for the past 14 out of 15 sessions, totalling 99.17 billion Indian rupees ($1.66 billion). * Banks fall on fears that an end to the Fed monetary stimulus could push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India. * HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd falls as much as 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)