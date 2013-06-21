* Traders are warily watching Indian stocks with heavy foreign ownership as they are ones expected to fall further should selling from overseas funds accelerate. * According to exchange data, the top foreign-owned stocks in the benchmark BSE index are: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (74 percent) Infosys Ltd (40.5 percent) ICICI Bank Ltd (About 38 percent) * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold Indian shares worth a net 20.74 billion rupees ($347.1 million) on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day selling in at least a year, according to National Stock Exchange data. * FIIs have sold cash shares for eight straight sessions, totalling 59.49 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory data. * HDFC is down 1.8 percent, Infosys is up 0.7 percent, while ICICI Bank falls 5.6 percent in current week as of 0937 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)