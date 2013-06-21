* Traders are warily watching Indian stocks with heavy foreign
ownership as they are ones expected to fall further should
selling from overseas funds accelerate.
* According to exchange data, the top foreign-owned stocks in
the benchmark BSE index are:
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (74 percent)
Infosys Ltd (40.5 percent)
ICICI Bank Ltd (About 38 percent)
* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold
Indian shares worth a net 20.74 billion rupees ($347.1 million)
on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day selling in at
least a year, according to National Stock Exchange data.
* FIIs have sold cash shares for eight straight sessions,
totalling 59.49 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory
data.
* HDFC is down 1.8 percent, Infosys is up 0.7 percent, while
ICICI Bank falls 5.6 percent in current week as of 0937 GMT.
