* State Bank of India's 5-year CDS widens 16 bps to 272 on Friday, the highest since September 2012, according to data provider Markit. * The increased insurance cost against SBI debt comes a day after the rupee slumped to record lows while rupee debt markets sold off amidst heavy foreign selling. * SBI is widely considered as a proxy for Indian sovereign risk as the country has limited foreign currency debt. (sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com / sujata.rao.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)