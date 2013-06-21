* The Indian rupee may weaken towards 60 to the dollar if the rout of emerging markets continues. The currency hit a record low of 59.9850 against the dollar on Thursday. * India will release current account deficit data on June 28, a key indicator given it has been a key source of stress in the rupee. * Markets will closely watch for central bank intervention, with the government expected to continue working on measures to open up more sectors to foreign investment in order to attract capital flows that can help narrow the current account deficit. * India's 10-year bond yield is expected to trade in a 7.36-7.45 pct band next week and will closely track the rupee's movement. * Whether foreign investors continue to sell debt will be key, having net sold $4.8 billion in 21 sessions till Wednesday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Fin Min Chidambaram at Crisil event in Delhi. Wed: Money supply data. Fri: India January-March quarter current account deficit data. Forex reserves, bank loan data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)