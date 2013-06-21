BANGALORE, June 21 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39000 ICS-201(B22mm) 39900 ICS-102(B22mm) 27800 ICS-103(23mm) 30700 ICS-104(24mm) 35200 ICS-202(26mm) 39400 ICS-105(26mm) 36000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37000 ICS-105(27mm) 39900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36800 ICS-105MMA(27) 37700 ICS-105PHR(28) 40400 ICS-105(28mm) 39700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39800 ICS-105(29mm) 40000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40200 ICS-105(30mm) 40500 ICS-105(31mm) 40800 ICS-106(32mm) 42200 ICS-107(34mm) 49500